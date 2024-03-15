Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.17

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.17 and last traded at $130.97, with a volume of 128019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 253,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $17,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,054,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,283,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Further Reading

