Matthew Derella Sells 3,475 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Derella sold 3,475 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $228,272.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $75.84.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ML. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ML

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.