Matthew Derella Sells 3,475 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Derella sold 3,475 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $228,272.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MoneyLion Stock Performance
NYSE:ML opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $75.84.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of MoneyLion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
MoneyLion Company Profile
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MoneyLion
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.