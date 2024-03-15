McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
Shares of McCoy Global stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82.
McCoy Global Company Profile
