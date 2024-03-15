Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
Shares of TSE MRD opened at C$11.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.87. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of C$345.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41.
About Melcor Developments
