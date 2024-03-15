Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.22 per share, with a total value of $103,087.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,087.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $100,000.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $207,033.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

