MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.55

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 146478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after buying an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,616,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,423,000 after buying an additional 2,683,200 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

