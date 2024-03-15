MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

