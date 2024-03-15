MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

