Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $101.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

