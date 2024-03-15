Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Shares of MU opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

