Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $28,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $130.27 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

