Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.31 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

