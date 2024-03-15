Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MC. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MC opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

