Nadeem Velani Sells 1,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00.

Nadeem Velani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$121.42 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$112.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.25132 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP)

