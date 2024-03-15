NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NNVC opened at $1.17 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
