NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NNVC opened at $1.17 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

