Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $87.71 on Thursday. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,134 shares of company stock valued at $18,803,115 over the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

