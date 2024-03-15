National Bank Financial Comments on Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.