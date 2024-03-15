Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Navigator has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Navigator stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.46. Navigator has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Navigator by 431.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navigator by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Navigator by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

