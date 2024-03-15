nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,977,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in nCino by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in nCino by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 191,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 468,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in nCino by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 58,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.