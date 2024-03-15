Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4203 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Nedbank Group Stock Performance
Shares of Nedbank Group stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
