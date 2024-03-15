Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4203 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nedbank Group stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

