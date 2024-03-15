New Street Research Upgrades Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) to Buy

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. New Street Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

BZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BZ stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Kanzhun has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $21.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kanzhun by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kanzhun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kanzhun by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

