New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYCB. DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $3.75 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.