New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 119.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

