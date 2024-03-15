Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) Insider Johan Olivier Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) insider Johan Olivier sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £16,610 ($21,281.23).

Nexteq Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nexteq stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £102.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.53. Nexteq plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.28).

Get Nexteq alerts:

Nexteq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Nexteq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on shares of Nexteq in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nexteq

Nexteq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.