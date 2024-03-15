Northland Capmk Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.57.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Minerals

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

