NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

