Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $22,412.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

