Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

OTLY stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $605.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.28. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

