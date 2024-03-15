Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,956,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,088,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $3,695,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.