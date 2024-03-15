OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in OFS Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in OFS Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

