Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Short Interest Update

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the February 14th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,159,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

