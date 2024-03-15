Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLMA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $637.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,372.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

