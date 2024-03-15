Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Onsemi worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $44,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

