Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

