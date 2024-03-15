Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Releases Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Optical Cable Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Optical Cable during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Optical Cable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

