Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 369.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 720.0%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

ORC stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 11.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORC

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.