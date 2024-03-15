Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 369.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 720.0%.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 3.0 %
ORC stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
