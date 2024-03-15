ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $15.02 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 241,860 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

