Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Origin Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $5.74 on Friday. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.1436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

