Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $429.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Overseas Shipholding Group

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.