Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.70

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 211198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.7 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

