Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.78

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.78 and last traded at $161.49, with a volume of 54136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,116 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

