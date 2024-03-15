PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

