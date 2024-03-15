Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.86

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1268090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

