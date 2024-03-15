Patrick Melanson Sells 13,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.07, for a total value of C$117,910.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

BDI stock opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.92. The company has a market cap of C$542.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

