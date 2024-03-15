Paul Mcnab Sells 15,004 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,608,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 835,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.