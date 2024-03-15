PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.