Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.61

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$48.61 and last traded at C$48.61, with a volume of 171609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.28.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.