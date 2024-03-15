Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.060–0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 13,179.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

