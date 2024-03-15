Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $71.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.
Several research firms recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of PLL stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.79. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 million. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
Further Reading
