Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BWA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

